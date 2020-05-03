ValuEngine Downgrades Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) to Sell

ValuEngine cut shares of Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.
Several other brokerages also recently commented on NOK. Charter Equity reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and issued a $5.50 target price on shares of Nokia Oyj in a report on Thursday, March 26th. DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Nokia Oyj in a report on Friday, March 27th. New Street Research upgraded Nokia Oyj from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Nokia Oyj from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $5.50 to $4.50 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Nokia Oyj has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $4.44.
Nokia Oyj stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,783,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,073,262. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.10 and a 200-day moving average of $3.69. The stock has a market cap of $20.07 billion, a PE ratio of 11.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.39. Nokia Oyj has a one year low of $2.34 and a one year high of $5.77.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aspiriant LLC purchased a new stake in Nokia Oyj in the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Nokia Oyj by 5,240.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 605,118 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,062,000 after buying an additional 593,788 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Nokia Oyj by 65.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 939,197 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,912,000 after buying an additional 373,226 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its holdings in shares of Nokia Oyj by 134.3% in the fourth quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 138,116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 79,172 shares during the period. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nokia Oyj in the fourth quarter valued at about $268,000. Institutional investors own 4.84% of the company’s stock.
About Nokia Oyj
Nokia Corporation engages in the network and technology businesses worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Ultra Broadband Networks, Global Services, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies. It provides hardware, software, and services for telecommunications operators, enterprises, and related markets/verticals, including public safety and Internet of Things (IoT).
