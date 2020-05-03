ValuEngine Downgrades Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) to Sell

ValuEngine cut shares of Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on NOK. Charter Equity reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and issued a $5.50 target price on shares of Nokia Oyj in a report on Thursday, March 26th. DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Nokia Oyj in a report on Friday, March 27th. New Street Research upgraded Nokia Oyj from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Nokia Oyj from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $5.50 to $4.50 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Nokia Oyj has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $4.44.

Get Nokia Oyj alerts:

Nokia Oyj stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,783,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,073,262. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.10 and a 200-day moving average of $3.69. The stock has a market cap of $20.07 billion, a PE ratio of 11.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.39. Nokia Oyj has a one year low of $2.34 and a one year high of $5.77.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.78 billion. Nokia Oyj had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 1.43%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nokia Oyj will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aspiriant LLC purchased a new stake in Nokia Oyj in the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Nokia Oyj by 5,240.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 605,118 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,062,000 after buying an additional 593,788 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Nokia Oyj by 65.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 939,197 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,912,000 after buying an additional 373,226 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its holdings in shares of Nokia Oyj by 134.3% in the fourth quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 138,116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 79,172 shares during the period. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nokia Oyj in the fourth quarter valued at about $268,000. Institutional investors own 4.84% of the company’s stock.

About Nokia Oyj

Nokia Corporation engages in the network and technology businesses worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Ultra Broadband Networks, Global Services, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies. It provides hardware, software, and services for telecommunications operators, enterprises, and related markets/verticals, including public safety and Internet of Things (IoT).

Featured Story: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Nokia Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nokia Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.