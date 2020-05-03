ValuEngine Lowers Aegion (NASDAQ:AEGN) to Sell

ValuEngine lowered shares of Aegion (NASDAQ:AEGN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.
Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. BidaskClub lowered Aegion from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. DA Davidson reissued a neutral rating on shares of Aegion in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. TheStreet lowered Aegion from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Aegion from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Aegion presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.67.
Shares of AEGN traded down $1.33 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $14.72. 118,552 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 137,862. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Aegion has a 1-year low of $13.26 and a 1-year high of $23.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $492.97 million, a PE ratio of -24.53 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.13 and a 200-day moving average of $19.94.
In other Aegion news, Director Stephen P. Cortinovis purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.31 per share, for a total transaction of $32,620.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 49,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $804,458.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AEGN. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Aegion by 33.0% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,902,604 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,739,000 after acquiring an additional 471,672 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Aegion in the fourth quarter worth about $7,788,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aegion by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 948,383 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,215,000 after acquiring an additional 119,192 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Aegion by 225.2% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 83,868 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,876,000 after acquiring an additional 58,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aegion by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 218,388 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,885,000 after acquiring an additional 55,591 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.56% of the company’s stock.
About Aegion
Aegion Corporation provides technologies to maintain, rehabilitate, and strengthen infrastructure in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions, Corrosion Protection, and Energy Services. The company offers various solutions for rehabilitating and maintaining aging or deteriorating infrastructure; protecting new infrastructure from corrosion; and providing integrated professional services in engineering, procurement, construction, maintenance, and turnaround services for oil and natural gas companies.
