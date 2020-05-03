ValuEngine Lowers Aegion (NASDAQ:AEGN) to Sell

ValuEngine lowered shares of Aegion (NASDAQ:AEGN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. BidaskClub lowered Aegion from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. DA Davidson reissued a neutral rating on shares of Aegion in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. TheStreet lowered Aegion from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Aegion from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Aegion presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.67.

Shares of AEGN traded down $1.33 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $14.72. 118,552 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 137,862. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Aegion has a 1-year low of $13.26 and a 1-year high of $23.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $492.97 million, a PE ratio of -24.53 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.13 and a 200-day moving average of $19.94.

Aegion (NASDAQ:AEGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Aegion had a positive return on equity of 8.76% and a negative net margin of 1.51%. The business had revenue of $287.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Aegion will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Aegion news, Director Stephen P. Cortinovis purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.31 per share, for a total transaction of $32,620.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 49,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $804,458.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AEGN. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Aegion by 33.0% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,902,604 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,739,000 after acquiring an additional 471,672 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Aegion in the fourth quarter worth about $7,788,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aegion by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 948,383 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,215,000 after acquiring an additional 119,192 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Aegion by 225.2% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 83,868 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,876,000 after acquiring an additional 58,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aegion by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 218,388 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,885,000 after acquiring an additional 55,591 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

About Aegion

Aegion Corporation provides technologies to maintain, rehabilitate, and strengthen infrastructure in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions, Corrosion Protection, and Energy Services. The company offers various solutions for rehabilitating and maintaining aging or deteriorating infrastructure; protecting new infrastructure from corrosion; and providing integrated professional services in engineering, procurement, construction, maintenance, and turnaround services for oil and natural gas companies.

