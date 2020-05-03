ValuEngine Lowers AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) to Sell

ValuEngine downgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ABC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AmerisourceBergen from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the company from $93.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut AmerisourceBergen from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $79.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Barclays reiterated a hold rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded AmerisourceBergen from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $100.38.

Shares of NYSE:ABC traded down $3.28 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $86.38. 1,120,834 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,366,673. AmerisourceBergen has a 12 month low of $72.06 and a 12 month high of $97.50. The firm has a market cap of $18.46 billion, a PE ratio of 27.95, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $85.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.09. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 49.95% and a net margin of 0.36%. The company had revenue of $47.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.84 billion. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Kathy H. Gaddes sold 8,690 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.44, for a total transaction of $794,613.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $631,484.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 19,905 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.20, for a total transaction of $1,855,146.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,100,916.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,124 shares of company stock valued at $6,011,629 over the last 90 days. 28.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $134,397,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 117.3% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 858,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,230,000 after buying an additional 463,487 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,199,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,986,000 after purchasing an additional 453,621 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama bought a new position in AmerisourceBergen in the 1st quarter valued at $32,425,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 85.0% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 749,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,734,000 after purchasing an additional 344,468 shares during the period. 66.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

