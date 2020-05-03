ValuEngine Lowers HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) to Hold

ValuEngine lowered shares of HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on HSTM. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of HealthStream in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. BidaskClub raised HealthStream from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of HealthStream in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded HealthStream from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, HealthStream presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.50.

NASDAQ:HSTM traded down $0.47 on Wednesday, hitting $22.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 214,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,462. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $731.02 million, a P/E ratio of 43.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 0.47. HealthStream has a one year low of $20.03 and a one year high of $29.78.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $61.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.08 million. HealthStream had a net margin of 6.74% and a return on equity of 4.17%. HealthStream’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that HealthStream will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HSTM. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in HealthStream by 333.5% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 219,815 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,979,000 after buying an additional 169,104 shares in the last quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware acquired a new stake in HealthStream during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,094,000. Aviva PLC acquired a new stake in HealthStream during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,884,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in HealthStream by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 86,220 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,345,000 after buying an additional 34,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in HealthStream during the fourth quarter worth approximately $925,000. 73.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HealthStream Company Profile

HealthStream, Inc provides workforce and provider solutions for healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The company offers workforce solutions, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) based services and subscription-based solutions to meet the training, certification, assessment, development, clinical development, talent management, performance appraisal, and other needs, as well as training, implementation, and account management services for the healthcare community.

