ValuEngine Lowers Meridian Bank (NASDAQ:MRBK) to Strong Sell

ValuEngine lowered shares of Meridian Bank (NASDAQ:MRBK) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Meridian Bank from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRBK traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.98. 6,985 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,436. Meridian Bank has a 12 month low of $10.68 and a 12 month high of $20.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.82.

Meridian Bank (NASDAQ:MRBK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $20.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.11 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Meridian Bank will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in Meridian Bank by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 23,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Meridian Bank by 30.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC grew its position in Meridian Bank by 1.0% during the first quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 101,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after buying an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Meridian Bank by 149.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 10,197 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.55% of the company’s stock.

Meridian Corporation operates as the bank holding for Meridian Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for retail and commercial customers primarily in southeastern Pennsylvania, Delaware, and south New Jersey. It offers non-interest bearing deposits and time deposits, as well as interest checking, money market, and savings accounts; and commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, and consumer and home equity loans, as well as homeowner mortgages.

