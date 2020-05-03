ValuEngine Lowers Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) to Buy

ValuEngine lowered shares of Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. BidaskClub lowered Pulse Biosciences from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pulse Biosciences from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $8.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a hold rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Pulse Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLSE traded down $2.63 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $8.60. 439,858 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 105,233. Pulse Biosciences has a 1 year low of $5.11 and a 1 year high of $17.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.36 million, a P/E ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 5.92 and a quick ratio of 5.92.

Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.05). As a group, equities analysts predict that Pulse Biosciences will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Pulse Biosciences by 52.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Pulse Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth $135,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 101.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 5,659 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Pulse Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth $193,000. 10.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pulse Biosciences

Pulse Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical stage medical therapy company. It engages in the research and development, and commercialization of CellFX system that provides a precise and non-thermal cellular treatment technology delivering nanosecond duration energy pulses that impact cells in treated tissue while sparing surrounding non-cellular tissue primarily for dermatology applications.

