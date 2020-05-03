ValuEngine Upgrades Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) to Buy

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

CMRX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chimerix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Chimerix in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th.

Get Chimerix alerts:

CMRX traded up $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,115,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,648,900. Chimerix has a twelve month low of $1.19 and a twelve month high of $4.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 1.80.

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.11. Chimerix had a negative return on equity of 35.56% and a negative net margin of 899.68%. The company had revenue of $1.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Chimerix will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Michael T. Andriole acquired 33,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.50 per share, with a total value of $49,950.00. Also, Director Fred A. Middleton acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.40 per share, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 197,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,532.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 156,295 shares of company stock worth $225,793 in the last three months. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Spark Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chimerix in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Chimerix in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chimerix in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chimerix in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chimerix in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors own 51.03% of the company’s stock.

Chimerix Company Profile

Chimerix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines that address unmet medical needs in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is brincidofovir, an investigational nucleoside analog for the prevention of viral infections in hematopoietic or stem cell transplant recipients (HCT), as well as for the treatment of adenovirus infection and disease, smallpox, and BK virus infection in kidney and HCT transplant recipients.

Further Reading: Earnings Per Share (EPS)



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Chimerix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chimerix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.