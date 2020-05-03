ValuEngine Upgrades Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) to Hold

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

PSX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $139.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 price objective on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $135.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Cfra dropped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $110.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Phillips 66 currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.36.

Shares of NYSE PSX traded down $6.81 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $66.36. 6,625,551 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,960,093. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.15 billion, a PE ratio of 9.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.59. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $40.04 and a 52-week high of $119.92.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $21.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.04 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 13.51%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John E. Lowe acquired 2,000 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $76.71 per share, for a total transaction of $153,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 113,434 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,637,000 after buying an additional 1,531 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 614,876 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $68,504,000 after buying an additional 34,478 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 105,844 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,792,000 after buying an additional 2,157 shares during the period. CWS Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth $265,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 815.7% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 11,639 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after buying an additional 10,368 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

