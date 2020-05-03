ValuEngine Upgrades Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) to Hold

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Select Medical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Select Medical in a report on Monday, April 20th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Select Medical from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Select Medical from $29.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of Select Medical from $33.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Select Medical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Select Medical stock traded down $2.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.60. 2,091,477 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,116,648. Select Medical has a 52-week low of $10.00 and a 52-week high of $28.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.60.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The health services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Select Medical had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 18.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Select Medical will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Robert A. Ortenzio sold 11,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.17, for a total transaction of $322,800.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 6,393,036 shares in the company, valued at $180,091,824.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 19.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SEM. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Select Medical by 426.1% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,210 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Select Medical by 94.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,785 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. increased its stake in Select Medical by 1,053.6% in the fourth quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 1,292 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Select Medical during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in Select Medical by 85.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,479 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.40% of the company’s stock.

About Select Medical

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiary, Select Medical Corporation, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation, and Concentra.

