Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Sold by Kovack Advisors Inc.

Kovack Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 24.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,073 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $2,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VUG. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 17,901.8% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 10,934,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,021,000 after acquiring an additional 10,873,382 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 4,469,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318,139 shares in the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $151,498,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $134,292,000. Finally, Stephens Group Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,687,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG traded down $4.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $175.59. The company had a trading volume of 1,021,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,524,860. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $133.57 and a 12 month high of $202.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $176.42.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Further Reading: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.