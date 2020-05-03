Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) is BancorpSouth Bank’s 9th Largest Position

BancorpSouth Bank increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,904 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.7% of BancorpSouth Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. BancorpSouth Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $6,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 23.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 43,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,940,000 after acquiring an additional 8,107 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 34.7% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 2,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 3,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 3,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $4.54 on Friday, hitting $145.85. The company had a trading volume of 802,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,352,537. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $165.46. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $110.05 and a 52 week high of $186.74.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

