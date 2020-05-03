Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) Shares Acquired by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) by 19.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,633 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,567 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $5,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,253,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,098,000 after acquiring an additional 15,998 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Surevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,601,000. Associated Banc Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 66,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,541,000 after buying an additional 9,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital One National Association bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,574,000.

NYSEARCA BND traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $87.30. 4,857,111 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,136,582. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $85.76 and a 200-day moving average of $84.90. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $76.49 and a one year high of $89.32.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 4th will be paid a $0.174 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

