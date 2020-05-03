Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) Shares Bought by Tarbox Family Office Inc.

Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) by 358.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 454 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Tarbox Family Office Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 5,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC now owns 13,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 19,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,602,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Private Portfolio Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 3,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Designers boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers now owns 3,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:BND traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $87.30. The stock had a trading volume of 4,857,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,136,582. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $76.49 and a twelve month high of $89.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.90.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.174 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 1st.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

