Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) Stock Position Lowered by BancorpSouth Bank

BancorpSouth Bank lessened its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,869 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF makes up about 1.4% of BancorpSouth Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. BancorpSouth Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $5,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,253,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,098,000 after buying an additional 15,998 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Surevest Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,601,000. Associated Banc Corp lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 66,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,541,000 after buying an additional 9,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital One National Association purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,574,000.

BND stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $87.30. The company had a trading volume of 4,857,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,136,582. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $76.49 and a 1 year high of $89.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $85.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.90.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 4th will be given a $0.174 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 1st.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

