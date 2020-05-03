Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by Tarbox Family Office Inc.

Tarbox Family Office Inc. reduced its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 34.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,903 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for 0.6% of Tarbox Family Office Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Tarbox Family Office Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 78,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,922,000 after buying an additional 2,669 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 79.9% during the fourth quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,000 after acquiring an additional 2,591 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC now owns 108,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares during the period.

Shares of VTI stock traded down $4.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $141.81. 4,229,679 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,933,409. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $109.49 and a twelve month high of $172.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.87.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

