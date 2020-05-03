Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Stake Decreased by BancorpSouth Bank

BancorpSouth Bank decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 25.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,491 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,100 shares during the period. BancorpSouth Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VTV. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Vanguard Value ETF stock traded down $2.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $95.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,000,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,001,062. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $75.55 and a twelve month high of $121.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $91.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.53.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

