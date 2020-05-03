Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Canaccord Genuity

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $6.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 34.83% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Stifel Firstegy upgraded shares of Vermilion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Vermilion Energy in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Vermilion Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from $23.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Wood & Company reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Vermilion Energy in a report on Monday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.21.

Shares of VET traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.45. 2,061,144 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,644,193. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.77. Vermilion Energy has a twelve month low of $1.50 and a twelve month high of $24.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.04. Vermilion Energy had a negative net margin of 85.47% and a negative return on equity of 1.39%. The business had revenue of $294.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.23 million. Equities analysts expect that Vermilion Energy will post -3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Vermilion Energy by 738.5% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,677 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares during the period. Davis Rea LTD. bought a new position in shares of Vermilion Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vermilion Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vermilion Energy by 2,791.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,667 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 5,471 shares during the period. Finally, Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new position in shares of Vermilion Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $92,000. 31.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vermilion Energy Company Profile

Vermilion Energy Inc acquires, explores, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas in Canada, France, the Netherlands, Germany, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and Central and Eastern Europe. It owns 80% interest in 544,500 net acres of developed land and 87% interest in 439,800 net acres of undeveloped land, and 397 net producing natural gas wells and 3,346 net producing oil wells; and 96% interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 92% interest in 251,800 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 337 net producing oil wells and 2 net producing gas wells.

