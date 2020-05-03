Virtusa Co. (NASDAQ:VRTU) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.66 Per Share

Analysts expect Virtusa Co. (NASDAQ:VRTU) to post earnings of $0.66 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Virtusa’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.43 and the highest is $0.94. Virtusa reported earnings of $0.46 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 43.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Virtusa will report full year earnings of $2.39 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.16 to $2.67. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.01 to $3.08. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Virtusa.

Virtusa (NASDAQ:VRTU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The information technology services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $335.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.77 million. Virtusa had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 13.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 EPS.

VRTU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Virtusa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Virtusa from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Virtusa in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Virtusa in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Virtusa from $60.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTU traded down $0.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.54. The company had a trading volume of 156,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,093. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.58 and its 200 day moving average is $39.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $985.40 million, a PE ratio of 21.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.38. Virtusa has a twelve month low of $19.48 and a twelve month high of $55.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.71.

In other news, COO Roger Keith Modder sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.95, for a total transaction of $489,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 254,728 shares in the company, valued at $12,468,935.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Virtusa by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 523,493 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $18,856,000 after buying an additional 143,368 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Virtusa by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 867,436 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,245,000 after buying an additional 20,475 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Virtusa during the 3rd quarter worth $570,000. Skyline Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Virtusa by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Skyline Asset Management LP now owns 207,100 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,388,000 after buying an additional 26,700 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Virtusa by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 30,663 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,390,000 after buying an additional 4,006 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Virtusa Company Profile

Virtusa Corporation provides digital engineering and information technology (IT) outsourcing services worldwide. The company offers business and IT consulting services, including advisory/target operating model, business process re-engineering/business management, transformational solution consulting, and business/technology alignment analysis; omni-channel digital strategy, experience design accelerated solution design, and employee engagement; and application portfolio rationalization, SDLC transformation, and BA competency transformation services.

