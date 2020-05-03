W. R. Grace & Co (NYSE:GRA) Announces Earnings Results

W. R. Grace & Co (NYSE:GRA) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $421.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.77 million. W. R. Grace & Co had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 67.15%. W. R. Grace & Co’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:GRA traded down $1.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.91. The company had a trading volume of 858,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 603,067. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.87. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 1.50. W. R. Grace & Co has a 52-week low of $26.75 and a 52-week high of $79.71.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. W. R. Grace & Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.40%.

GRA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of W. R. Grace & Co from $81.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of W. R. Grace & Co from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of W. R. Grace & Co from $69.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine lowered shares of W. R. Grace & Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of W. R. Grace & Co from $84.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

About W. R. Grace & Co

W. R. Grace & Co produces and sells specialty chemicals and materials worldwide. It operates through two segments, Grace Catalysts Technologies and Grace Materials Technologies. The Grace Catalysts Technologies segment offers fluid catalytic cracking (FCC) catalysts for the production of transportation fuels, such as gasoline and diesel fuels, and petrochemicals; FCC additives; and methanol-to-olefins catalysts for the conversion of methanol into petrochemical feeds, including ethylene and propylene.

