Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) Shares Bought by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 73.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 20,871 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,852 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Walmart by 1.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,612,397 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,380,279,000 after acquiring an additional 985,538 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,845,131 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,190,276,000 after acquiring an additional 565,875 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,394,371 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,537,291,000 after acquiring an additional 796,974 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,226,581 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,334,166,000 after acquiring an additional 994,759 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,926,837 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,060,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614,100 shares during the period. 30.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WMT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised Walmart from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $115.00 to $127.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $124.00 price target on Walmart and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Walmart from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.86.

Shares of NYSE WMT traded up $1.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $122.92. The stock had a trading volume of 10,376,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,395,140. The company has a market capitalization of $344.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.68, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.30. Walmart Inc has a 1-year low of $98.85 and a 1-year high of $133.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $120.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.49.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $141.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.67 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.81%.

In related news, EVP M. Brett Biggs sold 16,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.39, for a total transaction of $1,853,689.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 264,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,249,863.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.50, for a total value of $5,825,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 321,205 shares of company stock worth $38,475,040 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

