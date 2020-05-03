Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.19

Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.185 per share by the business services provider on Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 4th.

Waste Connections has increased its dividend by an average of 14.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 10 years. Waste Connections has a dividend payout ratio of 29.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Waste Connections to earn $2.91 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.74 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.4%.

Shares of NYSE:WCN opened at $83.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Waste Connections has a 52-week low of $70.87 and a 52-week high of $105.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.39. The company has a market capitalization of $22.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.47, a P/E/G ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.46.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 10.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Waste Connections will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on WCN shares. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Waste Connections from $106.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Waste Connections from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Waste Connections from $107.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Waste Connections from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Waste Connections from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Waste Connections has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.87.

In related news, SVP Eric Hansen sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.28, for a total transaction of $521,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,867 shares in the company, valued at $716,090.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

