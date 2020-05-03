Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.19

Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.185 per share by the business services provider on Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 4th.
Waste Connections has increased its dividend by an average of 14.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 10 years. Waste Connections has a dividend payout ratio of 29.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Waste Connections to earn $2.91 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.74 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.4%.
Shares of NYSE:WCN opened at $83.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Waste Connections has a 52-week low of $70.87 and a 52-week high of $105.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.39. The company has a market capitalization of $22.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.47, a P/E/G ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.46.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on WCN shares. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Waste Connections from $106.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Waste Connections from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Waste Connections from $107.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Waste Connections from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Waste Connections from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Waste Connections has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.87.
In related news, SVP Eric Hansen sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.28, for a total transaction of $521,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,867 shares in the company, valued at $716,090.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.
Waste Connections Company Profile
Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.
