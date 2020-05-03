Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.72 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) to post $3.72 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Waste Management’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.83 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.61 billion. Waste Management reported sales of $3.70 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Waste Management will report full-year sales of $14.40 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $13.51 billion to $15.99 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $15.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.97 billion to $16.56 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Waste Management.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 28.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.13 EPS.

WM has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $132.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $131.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $145.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $123.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Benchmark raised shares of Waste Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.62.

In related news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.06, for a total value of $66,156.74. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,416 shares in the company, valued at $2,178,044.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 1,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.10, for a total transaction of $152,121.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 42,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,285,975.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 137,416 shares of company stock valued at $17,185,208 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in Waste Management by 12.5% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 82,214 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,610,000 after acquiring an additional 9,160 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 215.9% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,895 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,582,000 after buying an additional 51,961 shares during the last quarter. Harwood Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Waste Management by 1.2% in the first quarter. Harwood Advisory Group LLC now owns 28,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,623,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Waste Management by 2.4% in the first quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,754 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. grew its stake in Waste Management by 6.6% during the first quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 29,559 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,736,000 after buying an additional 1,832 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WM traded down $1.81 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $98.21. 1,600,858 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,553,844. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.40. Waste Management has a fifty-two week low of $85.34 and a fifty-two week high of $126.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The company has a market capitalization of $42.37 billion, a PE ratio of 25.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.75.

Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

