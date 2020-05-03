Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Sold by Kovack Advisors Inc.

Kovack Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,694 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 357 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WM. Colony Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 10,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,292,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,333,598,000 after acquiring an additional 103,719 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 3rd quarter valued at about $194,000. Private Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Waste Management by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atwater Malick LLC lifted its position in Waste Management by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 51,817 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,905,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. 74.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Waste Management news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 529 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.06, for a total value of $66,156.74. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,178,044.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.70, for a total transaction of $109,203.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $644,543.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 137,416 shares of company stock worth $17,185,208. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

WM traded down $1.81 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $98.21. 1,600,858 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,553,844. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.34 and a 12-month high of $126.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $97.65 and a 200 day moving average of $111.40. The firm has a market cap of $42.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 28.14%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WM shares. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $123.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Waste Management from $132.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Waste Management from $131.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.62.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

