Waves One Day Volume Reaches $39.68 Million (WAVES)

Waves (CURRENCY:WAVES) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 3rd. Over the last week, Waves has traded up 3% against the US dollar. One Waves coin can now be purchased for $1.06 or 0.00011931 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptohub, Upbit, COSS and Stocks.Exchange. Waves has a market capitalization of $107.94 million and $39.68 million worth of Waves was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002426 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00017864 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00013806 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001630 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 32.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00016094 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00005038 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000162 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000382 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00005201 BTC.

Waves Profile

Waves (WAVES) is a LPoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on June 12th, 2016. Waves’ total supply is 101,832,466 coins. Waves’ official message board is forum.wavesplatform.com . The Reddit community for Waves is /r/Wavesplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Waves’ official website is wavesplatform.com . Waves’ official Twitter account is @wavesplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Waves is the first production system being built on top of the Scorex framework Extensible solution: In order to fix the need for a mandatory hard fork when creating a new type of transaction on the NXT Platform (forcing network client software updates) WAVES offers plug-ins that are not included in the core software module, but are instead installed as an extension on top of it. “

Waves Coin Trading

Waves can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Waves Decentralized Exchange, HitBTC, Exrates, Livecoin, Bitbns, Coinrail, OKEx, Bittrex, Stocks.Exchange, Exmo, Upbit, Coinbe, Tidex, Cryptohub, YoBit, COSS, Liqui, LiteBit.eu, Gate.io, Huobi, Indodax, Kuna, Binance and BCEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waves directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Waves should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Waves using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

