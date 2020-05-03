Wedbush Reaffirms Hold Rating for FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE)

Wedbush reissued their hold rating on shares of FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) in a research note released on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $12.00 price target on the information security company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on shares of FireEye from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of FireEye from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of FireEye from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Bank of America lowered shares of FireEye from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of FireEye from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $16.72.

FireEye stock traded down $1.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.46. 4,445,559 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,276,006. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of -8.57 and a beta of 1.02. FireEye has a one year low of $7.54 and a one year high of $18.34.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information security company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $224.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.65 million. FireEye had a negative return on equity of 17.89% and a negative net margin of 28.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that FireEye will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FEYE. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FireEye during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FireEye during the first quarter worth $39,000. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of FireEye by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,000 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FireEye during the first quarter worth $53,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FireEye by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,848 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

About FireEye

FireEye, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, investigate, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks. The company provides threat detection and prevention solutions, including network security solutions, email security solutions, endpoint security solutions, and customer support and maintenance services.

