Wedbush Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

Wedbush reissued their neutral rating on shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Wedbush also issued estimates for Automatic Data Processing’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.46 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.96 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.33 EPS.

ADP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $212.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Cfra cut their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $176.00 to $161.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $195.00 to $158.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $189.00 to $159.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Automatic Data Processing presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $169.15.

ADP stock traded down $6.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $140.42. The stock had a trading volume of 2,616,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,233,481. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Automatic Data Processing has a 52 week low of $103.11 and a 52 week high of $182.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.57.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.20% and a return on equity of 47.77%. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.77 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.79%.

In other news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 2,468 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $444,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 26,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,784,040. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 3,250 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total transaction of $574,177.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,233,767.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,968 shares of company stock worth $1,053,475 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 222,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,461,000 after acquiring an additional 9,253 shares in the last quarter. Harwood Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter valued at $96,000. Paragon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Good Life Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 2,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 3,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

