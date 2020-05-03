WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. WESCO International had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 2.58%. WESCO International’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:WCC traded up $1.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.95. 1,246,168 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 990,414. WESCO International has a 12 month low of $13.52 and a 12 month high of $61.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.38. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 4.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.96.

WCC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Longbow Research upgraded shares of WESCO International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of WESCO International from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of WESCO International from $74.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of WESCO International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Buckingham Research decreased their price target on shares of WESCO International from $57.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.40.

WESCO International, Inc distributes electrical, industrial, and communications maintenance, repair and operating (MRO) and original equipment manufacturers products and construction materials in North America and internationally. The company sells general supplies, such as wiring devices, fuses, terminals, connectors, boxes, enclosures, fittings, lugs, terminations, wraps, splicing and marking equipment, tools and testers, safety, personal protection, sealants, cutting tools, adhesives, consumables, fasteners, janitorial, and other MRO supplies.

