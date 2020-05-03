WFD Unibail Rodamco NV (OTCMKTS:UNBLF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of WFD Unibail Rodamco NV (OTCMKTS:UNBLF) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of WFD Unibail Rodamco in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of WFD Unibail Rodamco in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. HSBC cut WFD Unibail Rodamco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of WFD Unibail Rodamco in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut WFD Unibail Rodamco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th.

Shares of WFD Unibail Rodamco stock traded down $1.80 on Friday, reaching $59.00. 194 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 833. WFD Unibail Rodamco has a one year low of $48.70 and a one year high of $172.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $64.22 and a 200 day moving average of $124.54.

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield is the premier global developer and operator of flagship shopping destinations, with a portfolio valued at 65.2 Bn as at December 31, 2018, of which 87% in retail, 6% in offices, 5% in convention & exhibition venues and 2% in services. Currently, the Group owns and operates 92 shopping centres, including 55 flagships in the most dynamic cities in Europe and the United States.

