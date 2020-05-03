Winding Tree 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $10.00 (LIF)

Winding Tree (CURRENCY:LIF) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 3rd. One Winding Tree token can currently be purchased for about $0.0892 or 0.00001005 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Winding Tree has traded down 4.7% against the dollar. Winding Tree has a total market capitalization of $1.92 million and $10.00 worth of Winding Tree was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Winding Tree alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002468 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011314 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $207.33 or 0.02337122 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.10 or 0.00192717 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.69 or 0.00064110 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0729 or 0.00000822 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00041569 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Winding Tree Profile

Winding Tree’s launch date was January 30th, 2018. Winding Tree’s total supply is 24,976,439 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,549,227 tokens. The Reddit community for Winding Tree is /r/windingtree and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Winding Tree is windingtree.com . Winding Tree’s official message board is blog.windingtree.com . Winding Tree’s official Twitter account is @windingtree and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Winding Tree

Winding Tree can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Winding Tree directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Winding Tree should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Winding Tree using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Winding Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Winding Tree and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.