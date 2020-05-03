Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $356.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.22 million. Yamana Gold had a return on equity of 3.45% and a net margin of 17.61%. The company’s revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share.

NYSE AUY traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,781,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,907,702. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.73. Yamana Gold has a 52 week low of $1.78 and a 52 week high of $4.97. The stock has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 16.79 and a beta of 1.76.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.13%. This is a boost from Yamana Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.46%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AUY. Raymond James set a $5.50 target price on Yamana Gold and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yamana Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Yamana Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Scotiabank upgraded Yamana Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $3.75 price target on shares of Yamana Gold in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Yamana Gold presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.89.

Yamana Gold Inc engages in operating mines, development stage projects, and exploration and mineral properties primarily in Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company primarily sells precious metals, including gold, silver, and copper. Its principal mining properties comprise the Chapada and Jacobina mines in Brazil; the Canadian Malartic mine in Canada; and the Cerro Moro mine in Argentina and the El Peñón and Minera Florida mines in Chile.

