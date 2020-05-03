Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Imv Inc (NYSE:IMV) to Announce -$0.11 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Imv Inc (NYSE:IMV) to report earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for IMV’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.10) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.12). IMV posted earnings of ($0.10) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IMV will report full-year earnings of ($0.38) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.46) to ($0.24). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.38) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.57) to ($0.25). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow IMV.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of IMV in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. BTIG Research began coverage on IMV in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James set a $3.00 target price on IMV and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. B. Riley lowered IMV from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $7.00 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered IMV from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $3.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. IMV presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.82.

Shares of IMV stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.24. 125,695 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 176,732. IMV has a 1 year low of $1.35 and a 1 year high of $5.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.86 and its 200 day moving average is $2.87.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of IMV by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 105,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 8,492 shares during the last quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of IMV during the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of IMV during the first quarter worth about $42,000.

IMV Company Profile

IMV, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of cancer immunotherapies and infectious disease vaccines. The firm’s patented platform, DepoVax, provides controlled and prolonged exposure of antigens and adjuvant to the immune system. The company was founded by Warwick Kimmins and Brian Lowe on March 28, 2000 and is headquartered in Halifax, Canada.

