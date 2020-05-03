Zacks: Analysts Anticipate United Natural Foods Inc (NYSE:UNFI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.20 Billion

Brokerages expect United Natural Foods Inc (NYSE:UNFI) to announce $6.20 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for United Natural Foods’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.96 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $6.65 billion. United Natural Foods reported sales of $5.96 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United Natural Foods will report full-year sales of $24.44 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $23.92 billion to $25.07 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $25.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $24.56 billion to $25.59 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow United Natural Foods.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. United Natural Foods had a positive return on equity of 5.86% and a negative net margin of 1.38%. The company had revenue of $6.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. United Natural Foods’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis.

UNFI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays upgraded United Natural Foods from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded United Natural Foods from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $5.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on United Natural Foods in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of United Natural Foods in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut United Natural Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $5.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. United Natural Foods has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.44.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UNFI. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of United Natural Foods during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,428 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods during the fourth quarter valued at $88,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 19.3% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 10,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 1,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in United Natural Foods in the fourth quarter worth about $99,000. 82.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UNFI traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.20. 1,690,074 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,567,396. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.69. United Natural Foods has a twelve month low of $5.00 and a twelve month high of $13.51. The company has a market capitalization of $570.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.11.

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three divisions: Wholesale, Retail, and Manufacturing and Branded Products. The Wholesale division offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care products.

