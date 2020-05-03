Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP) to Announce $0.44 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP) will announce earnings of $0.44 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Westlake Chemical Partners’ earnings. Westlake Chemical Partners reported earnings per share of $0.46 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Westlake Chemical Partners will report full year earnings of $1.93 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.86 to $2.00. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.89 to $2.30. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Westlake Chemical Partners.

Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $272.80 million for the quarter. Westlake Chemical Partners had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 6.31%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Westlake Chemical Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, April 25th. ValuEngine cut shares of Westlake Chemical Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Westlake Chemical Partners in a research note on Monday, February 24th.

Westlake Chemical Partners stock traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.51. 150,879 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 71,922. The firm has a market cap of $632.79 million, a P/E ratio of 10.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 6.07, a current ratio of 6.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.08. Westlake Chemical Partners has a 1-year low of $10.31 and a 1-year high of $26.48.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.4714 per share. This is a positive change from Westlake Chemical Partners’s previous dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. Westlake Chemical Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.78%.

In other Westlake Chemical Partners news, Director Randy Woelfel acquired 4,000 shares of Westlake Chemical Partners stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.91 per share, for a total transaction of $47,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,640. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Albert Chao acquired 3,580 shares of Westlake Chemical Partners stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.18 per share, with a total value of $54,344.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 100,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,518,227.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 57,550 shares of company stock valued at $747,041.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners in the first quarter worth about $74,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $397,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 69.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 6,644 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 62.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 16,452 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 6,321 shares during the period. Finally, Alphasimplex Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $549,000. Institutional investors own 45.37% of the company’s stock.

Westlake Chemical Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates ethylene production facilities and related assets in the United States. The company's ethylene production facilities primarily convert ethane into ethylene. It also sells ethylene co-products, including propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen directly to third parties on a spot or contract basis.

