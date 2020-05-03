Zacks: Analysts Expect Watts Water Technologies Inc (NYSE:WTS) to Announce $0.86 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Watts Water Technologies Inc (NYSE:WTS) will post earnings of $0.86 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Watts Water Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.92 and the lowest is $0.76. Watts Water Technologies reported earnings of $0.94 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Watts Water Technologies will report full-year earnings of $3.73 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.51 to $4.45. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.16 to $5.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Watts Water Technologies.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The technology company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $400.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $396.98 million. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 14.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WTS. Boenning Scattergood downgraded Watts Water Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Watts Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Sunday. Seaport Global Securities downgraded Watts Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Watts Water Technologies from $120.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.07.

In related news, insider Munish Nanda sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.35, for a total value of $107,055.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,210 shares in the company, valued at $3,311,293.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 26,051 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,639,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 8,460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 9,614 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $959,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,061 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WTS traded down $4.85 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $82.02. 157,531 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 169,333. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 20.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.93. Watts Water Technologies has a one year low of $69.02 and a one year high of $114.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $80.04 and its 200 day moving average is $93.57.

Watts Water Technologies Company Profile

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the residential and commercial markets. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

