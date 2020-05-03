Zacks: Analysts Set $11.75 Target Price for CENT PUERTO S A/S (NYSE:CEPU)

CENT PUERTO S A/S (NYSE:CEPU) has received a consensus broker rating score of 3.33 (Hold) from the three analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating on the company.

Brokers have set a 1-year consensus target price of $11.75 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.02 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given CENT PUERTO S A/S an industry rank of 72 out of 254 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of CENT PUERTO S A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CEPU. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of CENT PUERTO S A/S by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its stake in CENT PUERTO S A/S by 62.2% during the fourth quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 112,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 43,253 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in CENT PUERTO S A/S by 10.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 265,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 25,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in CENT PUERTO S A/S by 55.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,331,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,429,000 after buying an additional 829,823 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.09% of the company’s stock.

CEPU traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.22. 184,366 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 184,617. The company has a market cap of $367.91 million, a PE ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.43. CENT PUERTO S A/S has a one year low of $1.86 and a one year high of $9.99.

CENT PUERTO S A/S (NYSE:CEPU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.28). CENT PUERTO S A/S had a net margin of 22.86% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The business had revenue of $192.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.09 million. On average, research analysts expect that CENT PUERTO S A/S will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

About CENT PUERTO S A/S

Central Puerto SA generates and sells electric power to private and public customers in Argentina. As of December 31, 2017, the company owned and operated five thermal generation plants and one hydroelectric generation plant with an installed capacity of 3,663 MW. It also operates a wind farm Achiras I with an installed capacity of 48 megawatts, as well as produces steam.

