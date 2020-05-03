Zacks: Analysts Set $6.00 Price Target for Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC)

Shares of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC) have received a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Analysts have set a 1-year consensus price target of $6.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.05 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Pacific Mercantile Bancorp an industry rank of 231 out of 254 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several research firms have issued reports on PMBC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. TheStreet lowered shares of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th.

In other news, CFO Curt Alan Christianssen acquired 7,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.05 per share, for a total transaction of $51,211.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 97,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $690,378.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Bradford R. Dinsmore acquired 9,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.95 per share, with a total value of $45,005.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 40,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,455.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased 44,058 shares of company stock valued at $244,557 over the last 90 days. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PMBC. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $2,845,000. Fourthstone LLC raised its position in shares of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp by 409.5% during the 1st quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 356,627 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 286,627 shares during the last quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,175,223 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,663,000 after purchasing an additional 243,864 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 903,556 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,337,000 after purchasing an additional 136,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $654,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.25% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PMBC traded down $0.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.62. The stock had a trading volume of 36,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,370. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. Pacific Mercantile Bancorp has a one year low of $3.19 and a one year high of $8.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.91 and a beta of 0.66.

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The bank reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $12.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.30 million. Pacific Mercantile Bancorp had a return on equity of 1.65% and a net margin of 3.51%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pacific Mercantile Bancorp will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

About Pacific Mercantile Bancorp

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Mercantile Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products and services to small and medium-size businesses, professional firms, and individuals in Southern California, the United States. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, interest-bearing term deposit accounts, savings and money market deposits, and time deposits.

