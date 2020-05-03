Zacks: Analysts Set $8.50 Target Price for Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN) (NYSE:BRG)

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN) (NYSE:BRG) has earned an average broker rating score of 2.60 (Hold) from the five analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN)’s rating score has declined by 73.3% in the last 90 days as a result of various analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Analysts have set a 1-year consensus price target of $8.50 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.19 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN) an industry rank of 75 out of 254 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BRG shares. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN) from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Compass Point downgraded shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN) to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, March 27th.

Shares of NYSE BRG traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $5.83. 176,412 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 367,795. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A has a fifty-two week low of $3.79 and a fifty-two week high of $12.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.03 and a 200 day moving average of $10.36. The company has a current ratio of 164.35, a quick ratio of 164.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.62 million, a PE ratio of -6.48 and a beta of 0.98.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN) (NYSE:BRG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.73). The business had revenue of $52.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.18 million. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN) had a return on equity of 18.13% and a net margin of 8.98%. As a group, research analysts expect that Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.162 per share. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.11%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 24th. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.27%.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc (NYSE American: BRG) is a real estate investment trust that focuses on developing and acquiring a diversified portfolio of institutional-quality highly amenitized live/work/play apartment communities in demographically attractive knowledge economy growth markets to appeal to the renter by choice.

