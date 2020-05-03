Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Inogen Inc (NASDAQ:INGN) to Post -$0.10 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that Inogen Inc (NASDAQ:INGN) will report earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Inogen’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.12) and the highest is ($0.08). Inogen reported earnings of $0.24 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 141.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Inogen will report full-year earnings of $0.70 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.64 to $0.79. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.92 to $1.42. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Inogen.

Get Inogen alerts:

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The medical technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.17). Inogen had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 7.07%. The business had revenue of $78.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Inogen from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine lowered Inogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. BidaskClub lowered Inogen from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Inogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Inogen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.33.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Inogen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Inogen by 933.3% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 930 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Inogen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Inogen by 476.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,152 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Inogen by 343.3% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,219 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 944 shares during the last quarter.

Inogen stock traded up $1.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $51.54. The company had a trading volume of 456,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,458. Inogen has a 52 week low of $31.21 and a 52 week high of $95.59. The company has a current ratio of 5.82, a quick ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.44.

Inogen Company Profile

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, primarily develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators for patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

See Also: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Inogen (INGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Inogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.