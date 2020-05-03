Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Virtusa Co. (NASDAQ:VRTU) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $329.97 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Virtusa Co. (NASDAQ:VRTU) will announce sales of $329.97 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Virtusa’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $329.40 million to $330.31 million. Virtusa posted sales of $327.63 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 0.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Virtusa will report full-year sales of $1.31 billion for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.25 billion to $1.37 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Virtusa.

Virtusa (NASDAQ:VRTU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The information technology services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. Virtusa had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 13.31%. The company had revenue of $335.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.77 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

VRTU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities cut shares of Virtusa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Virtusa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Cowen lowered shares of Virtusa from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Virtusa from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Virtusa in a report on Thursday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Virtusa currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.43.

In other Virtusa news, COO Roger Keith Modder sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.95, for a total transaction of $489,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 254,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,468,935.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Virtusa by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 967,678 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $43,865,000 after purchasing an additional 86,739 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Virtusa by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 867,436 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,245,000 after purchasing an additional 20,475 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Virtusa by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 838,657 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $23,818,000 after purchasing an additional 15,926 shares in the last quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Virtusa by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 589,700 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,731,000 after purchasing an additional 97,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Virtusa by 60.4% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 532,769 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $24,150,000 after purchasing an additional 200,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Virtusa stock traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.54. The company had a trading volume of 156,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,093. Virtusa has a 1 year low of $19.48 and a 1 year high of $55.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.71. The company has a market capitalization of $985.40 million, a P/E ratio of 21.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.80.

Virtusa Company Profile

Virtusa Corporation provides digital engineering and information technology (IT) outsourcing services worldwide. The company offers business and IT consulting services, including advisory/target operating model, business process re-engineering/business management, transformational solution consulting, and business/technology alignment analysis; omni-channel digital strategy, experience design accelerated solution design, and employee engagement; and application portfolio rationalization, SDLC transformation, and BA competency transformation services.

