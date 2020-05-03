Zacks: Brokerages Expect Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) Will Announce Earnings of $1.05 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.05 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Altria Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.99 and the highest is $1.08. Altria Group posted earnings of $1.10 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Altria Group will report full-year earnings of $4.27 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.21 to $4.40. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.42 to $4.71. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Altria Group.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. Altria Group had a positive return on equity of 76.81% and a negative net margin of 3.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share.

MO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $52.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Bank of America cut their target price on Altria Group from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Altria Group in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Altria Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.79.

Shares of MO stock traded down $1.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.91. 11,764,205 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,479,255. Altria Group has a 52 week low of $30.95 and a 52 week high of $54.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.37, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.23.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th were paid a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 24th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.62%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Altria Group by 2.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 146,451,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,663,283,000 after purchasing an additional 3,220,828 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 79,405,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,963,147,000 after buying an additional 13,543,287 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Altria Group by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 78,832,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,286,972,000 after purchasing an additional 4,850,215 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in Altria Group by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 74,628,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,724,692,000 after buying an additional 7,988,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 26,320,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,644,000 after purchasing an additional 691,697 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.28% of the company’s stock.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

