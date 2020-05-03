Zacks: Brokerages Expect Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.24 Billion

Analysts expect Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) to announce $3.24 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Kohl’s’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.35 billion and the highest is $4.09 billion. Kohl’s posted sales of $4.09 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 20.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Kohl’s will report full-year sales of $18.20 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $16.66 billion to $20.00 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $19.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.68 billion to $20.10 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Kohl’s.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $6.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. Kohl’s had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.24 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently commented on KSS shares. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kohl’s from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Kohl’s has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.88.

In other news, Director Jonas Prising acquired 17,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.15 per share, for a total transaction of $253,822.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Boneparth acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.14 per share, with a total value of $341,400.00. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KSS. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Kohl’s by 15.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 85,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,877,000 after acquiring an additional 11,313 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC lifted its position in Kohl’s by 57.5% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 11,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 4,268 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Kohl’s by 1.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,601,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,133,000 after purchasing an additional 88,654 shares during the last quarter. SWS Partners lifted its position in Kohl’s by 4.4% during the third quarter. SWS Partners now owns 21,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Kohl’s by 45.5% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 87,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,364,000 after purchasing an additional 27,493 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KSS stock traded down $0.82 on Tuesday, hitting $17.64. The stock had a trading volume of 8,483,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,040,128. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.63 and a 200 day moving average of $40.19. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Kohl’s has a 12-month low of $10.89 and a 12-month high of $70.66.

Kohl's Company Profile

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omni-channel retailer in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. As of February 3, 2018, it operated 1,158 department stores; a Website Kohls.com; and 12 FILA outlets, and 4 Off-Aisle clearance centers.

