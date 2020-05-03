Zacks: Brokerages Expect NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) to Post $0.46 EPS

Equities analysts expect that NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) will announce earnings of $0.46 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for NuStar Energy’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.25 and the highest is $0.64. NuStar Energy posted earnings of $0.14 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 228.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Friday, May 8th.

On average, analysts expect that NuStar Energy will report full-year earnings of $1.31 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.48 to $2.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.34 to $1.90. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for NuStar Energy.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $399.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $421.01 million. NuStar Energy had a negative net margin of 6.46% and a positive return on equity of 16.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NS shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of NuStar Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Citigroup upgraded NuStar Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $29.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on NuStar Energy from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Mizuho cut their target price on NuStar Energy from $33.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, US Capital Advisors raised NuStar Energy from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. NuStar Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.60.

NS traded down $1.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.10. 1,779,218 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,692,228. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -4.83 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.48. NuStar Energy has a 1 year low of $4.98 and a 1 year high of $30.06.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. NuStar Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.64%.

In other news, CAO Mary Rose Brown bought 6,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.02 per share, with a total value of $40,002.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 186,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,124,283.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William E. Greehey bought 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.77 per share, for a total transaction of $473,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,895,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,992,738.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 86,645 shares of company stock worth $624,923. Insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of NuStar Energy by 10.0% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,069 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 2,179 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NuStar Energy by 51.7% in the first quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,905 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of NuStar Energy by 9.1% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,202 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 849 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of NuStar Energy by 60.6% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,090 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,544 shares during the period. Finally, Adams Asset Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NuStar Energy by 3.8% in the first quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 349,342 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,000,000 after buying an additional 12,932 shares during the period. 63.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NuStar Energy

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products. The company also engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia. It operates through three segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing. The Pipeline segment transports refined petroleum products, crude oil, and anhydrous ammonia.

