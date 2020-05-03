Zacks: Brokerages Expect Watts Water Technologies Inc (NYSE:WTS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $371.04 Million

Equities analysts predict that Watts Water Technologies Inc (NYSE:WTS) will report sales of $371.04 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Watts Water Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $362.51 million and the highest estimate coming in at $380.00 million. Watts Water Technologies reported sales of $388.70 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Watts Water Technologies will report full year sales of $1.52 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $1.66 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.40 billion to $1.73 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Watts Water Technologies.

Get Watts Water Technologies alerts:

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The technology company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $400.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.98 million. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 14.80% and a net margin of 8.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share.

Several research firms have issued reports on WTS. Boenning Scattergood lowered Watts Water Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Watts Water Technologies from $120.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Seaport Global Securities lowered Watts Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Watts Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Sunday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.07.

In other news, insider Munish Nanda sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.35, for a total value of $107,055.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 40,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,311,293.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WTS. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $315,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 55.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,925 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 4,619 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 230,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,985,000 after purchasing an additional 4,324 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $669,000. Finally, Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $1,062,000. 75.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Watts Water Technologies stock traded down $4.85 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $82.02. 157,531 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 169,333. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.57. Watts Water Technologies has a 52-week low of $69.02 and a 52-week high of $114.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.93.

Watts Water Technologies Company Profile

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the residential and commercial markets. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

Read More: Index Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Watts Water Technologies (WTS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Watts Water Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watts Water Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.