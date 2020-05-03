Zacks: Brokerages Set $21.83 Price Target for Hometrust Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HTBI)

Shares of Hometrust Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HTBI) have received an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the four analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Brokers have set a 12 month consensus price target of $21.83 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.16 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Hometrust Bancshares an industry rank of 239 out of 254 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

HTBI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet cut Hometrust Bancshares from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hometrust Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine raised Hometrust Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Hometrust Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th.

In related news, Director Richard Tyrone Williams bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.89 per share, with a total value of $47,780.00. 6.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hennessy Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hometrust Bancshares by 35.3% during the first quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 115,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Hometrust Bancshares by 11.7% during the first quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 162,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,585,000 after purchasing an additional 17,035 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Hometrust Bancshares by 1.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 381,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,948,000 after purchasing an additional 6,433 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Hometrust Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hometrust Bancshares by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 222,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,966,000 after purchasing an additional 12,688 shares during the period. 60.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HTBI traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.77. 99,659 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,931. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.46. Hometrust Bancshares has a 12 month low of $11.75 and a 12 month high of $27.79. The stock has a market cap of $269.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Hometrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.22). Hometrust Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.59% and a net margin of 15.91%. The firm had revenue of $31.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.30 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Hometrust Bancshares will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. Hometrust Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.18%.

Hometrust Bancshares Company Profile

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeTrust Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations.

