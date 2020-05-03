Zacks Investment Research Upgrades AVIVA PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) to “Hold”

AVIVA PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aviva has established a competitive position in North America. In the US, the world’s largest savings market, Aviva is the leading provider of indexed annuity and indexed life insurance products. Its principal activity is the provision of financial products and services, focused on the following lines of business: long-term insurance and savings business, fund management and general insurance and health. The company’s business is managed on a geographic basis through a regional management structure based on four regions, U.K., Europe, North America and Asia Pacific. The four regions function as five operating segments as, due to the size of the U.K. region, it is split into two operating segments, U.K. Life and U.K. General Insurance, which undertake long term insurance and savings business and general insurance respectively. “

AVVIY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of AVIVA PLC/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AVIVA PLC/ADR in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of AVIVA PLC/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

Shares of AVVIY stock opened at $5.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. AVIVA PLC/ADR has a 12 month low of $4.72 and a 12 month high of $11.43.

AVIVA PLC/ADR Company Profile

Aviva plc provides various insurance and savings products primarily in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and South-East Asia. The company offers life insurance, long term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products; and lifetime mortgage products. It also provides insurance cover to individuals, and small and medium-sized businesses for risks associated primarily with motor vehicles and medical expenses, as well as property and liability, such as employers' and professional indemnity liabilities.

