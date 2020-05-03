Zcash Market Cap Reaches $409.80 Million (ZEC)

Zcash (CURRENCY:ZEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 3rd. One Zcash coin can now be bought for approximately $45.15 or 0.00509007 BTC on exchanges including BiteBTC, Coinut, Huobi and Sistemkoin. Zcash has a total market capitalization of $409.80 million and approximately $308.02 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Zcash has traded up 0.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash Coin Profile

ZEC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 9,075,394 coins. Zcash’s official website is z.cash . Zcash’s official message board is forum.z.cash . Zcash’s official Twitter account is @zcashco and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “zk-SNARKsThe BasicZcash is the first widespread application of zk-SNARKs, a novel form of zero-knowledge cryptography. The strong privacy guarantee of Zcash is derived from the fact that shielded transactions in Zcash can be fully encrypted on the blockchain, yet still be verified as valid under the network’s consensus rules by using zk-SNARK proofs. The acronym zk-SNARK stands for “Zero-Knowledge Succinct Non-Interactive Argument of Knowledge,” and refers to a proof construction where one can prove possession of certain information, e.g. a secret key, without revealing that information, and without any interaction between the prover and verifier. “Zero-knowledge” proofs allow one party (the prover) to prove to another (the verifier) that a statement is true, without revealing any information beyond the validity of the statement itself. For example, given the hash of a random number, the prover could convince the verifier that there indeed exists a number with this hash value, without revealing what it is. Application to ZCASHIn order to have zero-knowledge privacy in Zcash, the function determining the validity of a transaction according to the network’s consensus rules must return the answer of whether the transaction is valid or not, without revealing any of the information it performed the calculations on. This is done by encoding some of the network's consensus rules in zk-SNARKs. At a high level, zk-SNARKs work by first turning what you want to prove into an equivalent form about knowing a solution to some algebraic equations. In the following section, we give a brief overview of how the rules for determining a valid transaction get transformed into equations that can then be evaluated on a candidate solution without revealing any sensitive information to the parties verifying the equations. “

Buying and Selling Zcash

