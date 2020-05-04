-$0.11 EPS Expected for ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.11) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for ADTRAN’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.13) and the highest is ($0.08). ADTRAN posted earnings per share of $0.10 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 210%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that ADTRAN will report full-year earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to $0.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.50. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow ADTRAN.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $115.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.70 million. ADTRAN had a positive return on equity of 0.06% and a negative net margin of 9.99%.

Several research firms have issued reports on ADTN. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of ADTRAN in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Northland Securities upgraded ADTRAN from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. BidaskClub raised ADTRAN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 4th. ValuEngine downgraded ADTRAN from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, MKM Partners raised ADTRAN from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.50 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.50.

In related news, insider Daniel T. Whalen bought 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.71 per share, with a total value of $56,615.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,200 shares in the company, valued at $202,072. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Daniel T. Whalen bought 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.95 per share, with a total value of $120,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,200 shares in the company, valued at $207,640. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of ADTRAN during the 4th quarter valued at $2,431,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ADTRAN by 171.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 159,767 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 100,883 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ADTRAN by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 736,447 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $7,284,000 after purchasing an additional 45,670 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in ADTRAN by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 462,383 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,575,000 after purchasing an additional 39,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in ADTRAN in the fourth quarter worth approximately $596,000. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADTN traded up $0.02 on Monday, hitting $10.00. 404,259 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 344,645. ADTRAN has a 12 month low of $4.80 and a 12 month high of $17.08. The company has a market cap of $466.95 million, a PE ratio of -9.17 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.07 and its 200-day moving average is $8.98.

ADTRAN Company Profile

ADTRAN, Inc provides networking and communications equipment worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Network Solutions and Services & Support. It offers access and aggregation solutions, including network management and subscriber services control and orchestration software within a SD-access architecture; SDN-controlled programmable network elements; fiber to the premises and fiber to the node (FTTN) multi-service access nodes (MSAN); fiber aggregation and FTTN MSAN; fiber to the distribution point optical network units; optical line terminals; optical networking edge aggregation; and IP digital subscriber line access multiplexers.

