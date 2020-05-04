-$0.51 EPS Expected for Phoenix Tree Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:IMAB) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Phoenix Tree Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:IMAB) will report ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Phoenix Tree’s earnings. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Phoenix Tree will report full year earnings of ($2.25) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($2.77) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Phoenix Tree.

IMAB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Phoenix Tree in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. China Renaissance Securities initiated coverage on shares of Phoenix Tree in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.93 price target for the company. CICC Research initiated coverage on shares of Phoenix Tree in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.09 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Phoenix Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

Shares of IMAB traded up $0.39 during trading on Monday, reaching $16.28. 18,485 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 98,182. Phoenix Tree has a twelve month low of $9.30 and a twelve month high of $19.75. The firm has a market cap of $906.68 million and a PE ratio of -0.56. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.48.

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel or highly differentiated biologics to treat diseases with unmet medical needs, primarily cancers and autoimmune disorders worldwide. It is developing TJ202, a CD38 antibody in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple myeloma and autoimmune diseases; TJ101, a long-acting human growth hormone that is in Phase II clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; and TJ301, a IL-6 blocker in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and other autoimmune diseases.

