-$0.51 EPS Expected for Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) This Quarter

Analysts expect Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) to announce earnings of ($0.51) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Trip.com Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.47) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.53). Trip.com Group posted earnings per share of $0.44 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 215.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Trip.com Group will report full year earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.82) to $0.11. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.93 to $1.97. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Trip.com Group.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $1.95. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Trip.com Group had a net margin of 19.97% and a return on equity of 4.85%. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TCOM. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Trip.com Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Trip.com Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Nomura reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $24.80 price objective on shares of Trip.com Group in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.15.

TCOM traded down $0.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $24.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,544,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,767,352. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Trip.com Group has a one year low of $20.10 and a one year high of $42.16. The stock has a market cap of $13.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.78.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCOM. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in Trip.com Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,541,210,000. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in Trip.com Group in the 4th quarter worth about $421,412,000. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in Trip.com Group in the 4th quarter worth about $399,300,000. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in Trip.com Group in the 4th quarter worth about $292,625,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in Trip.com Group in the 4th quarter worth about $244,190,000. 65.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Trip.com Group

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours, and corporate travel management in China. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets; and provides other related services, including sale of aviation and train insurance, air-ticket delivery services, online check-in, and other value-added services, such as online seat selection, express security check, and real-time flight status.

