$0.72 Earnings Per Share Expected for Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) will announce $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Agree Realty’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.63 and the highest is $0.82. Agree Realty posted earnings per share of $0.75 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Agree Realty will report full year earnings of $3.11 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.83 to $3.32. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.04 to $3.59. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Agree Realty.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.34). Agree Realty had a net margin of 41.29% and a return on equity of 5.41%. The business had revenue of $55.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.29 million.

ADC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on Agree Realty from $79.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Agree Realty from $81.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Agree Realty from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Odeon Capital Group began coverage on Agree Realty in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Agree Realty from $84.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.44.

In other news, Director Merrie S. Frankel acquired 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $56.55 per share, for a total transaction of $33,930.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,610 shares in the company, valued at $147,595.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jerome R. Rossi acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $60.72 per share, with a total value of $121,440.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,171 shares in the company, valued at $253,263.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 3,600 shares of company stock worth $227,970. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADC. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Agree Realty by 126.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 55,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,836,000 after acquiring an additional 30,888 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Agree Realty by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Agree Realty by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,750,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $129,074,000 after acquiring an additional 179,324 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Agree Realty by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 30,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,259,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Agree Realty in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 93.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ADC traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $61.76. 271,316 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 686,473. Agree Realty has a 12-month low of $45.23 and a 12-month high of $80.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.17 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th were given a $0.585 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $2.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.97%.

Agree Realty Company Profile

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 694 properties, located in 46 states and containing approximately 11.9 million square feet of gross leasable space.

